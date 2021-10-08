Sohail Khan bald look compared to salman khan bald head, people did annoying comments | Seeing Sohail Khan’s bald look, people remembered Salman Khan’s bloated hair, such comments on the photo

New Delhi: People like Dabang Khan of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan very much. Even on social media, Salman’s fan following is of a different level. Salman Khan’s films are covered as soon as they come. People like his every style. Along with Salman Khan, people also love his family members very much. Salman also sprinkles his life on his brothers, whether it is Sohail Khan or Arbaaz Khan. Salman Khan’s brother Sohail is seen in a new look these days and people are missing Salman Khan after seeing his picture.

Salman shaved his head for ‘Tere Naam’

Actually, Sohail Khan is seen in a bald look these days. He has shaved his hair. In the past, he was seen in this style. Now this look and style of his is being compared with the bald look of Salman Khan. This bald look of Salman is many years old. In the year 2003, Salman Khan had big hair for the film ‘Tere Naam’, but he also had to cut his hair for the role of Radhe. He had shaved his hair for this role. At the same time, if many reports are to be believed, it was said that Salman Khan’s hair was falling, due to which he had got his hair shaved. There has never been any official confirmation on this matter.

People trolled Sohail-Salman

In such a situation, when the picture of Sohail Khan without hair came out, people remembered the bald look of Salman Khan. Many people have trolled both badly. One person wrote, ‘Not bald, this is old age.’ At the same time, a user wrote, ‘How scary.’ A person has even commented on Sohail’s ear.

Salman prepared for many films

Talking about the work front of Salman Khan, he is very busy these days. He has returned to India after completing the shooting of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in Russia. These days she is busy shooting for TV’s favorite show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. At the same time, Salman Khan has many more films lined up. At the same time, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Antim’ along with his sister Arpita’s husband Ayush Sharma. Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

