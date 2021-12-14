Sohail Khan wife Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19! Corona virus reaches Salman Khan’s house, this member is battling Kovid-19!

Entertainment

Sohail Khan wife Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19!



After a gap of few days, the echo of Kovid 19 is being heard again in Bollywood. At the beginning of the year, many cases had come to the fore in a big way but they were put to rest. But the news that is coming out now is again quite shocking. Actually a few days ago there was news about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora that she is Corona positive.

It was reported on social media that the reports of both have come corona positive. But now a news is coming out from the house of megastar Salman Khan. Actually Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan has also come under the grip of this infection.

Yes, Corona has gone viral till Salman Khan’s house and in such a situation a lot of precautions are being taken. No official information has been revealed about this, but it has been confirmed by the sources.

Let us tell you that Seema Khan stays far away from the limelight and this is the reason why her pictures are less visible on social media. Talking about corona virus, a news has also come from Sanjay Kapoor’s house that his wife Maheep Kapoor has also been infected with this virus.

It is being speculated from this that there is a danger of a third wave of corona in the coming time, about which people will have to be alert from now on. The lockdown and theaters were opened in Mumbai only a few months ago, now it looks like they may be closed again by February. Because according to experts, the third wave can come in February.

