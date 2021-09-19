Soho rep returns with job openings and new plays

It’s been almost two years since Soho Rap staged a show in a 65-seat theater at 46 Walker Street. And Sarah Benson, the theater’s artistic director since 2007, is in disbelief.

“It’s wild that it’s been so long,” said Benson, who leads the theater with artistic development and production director Meropi Peponides and executive director Cynthia Flowers.

But when performances return to the Lower Manhattan space for the company’s 46th season in September, it will coincide with the second year of a new initiative: Soho Rep Project Number One, a job creation program developed in response to the pandemic. Which brings the artists. Organizations as salaried staff members with benefits.

The inaugural 2020-21 class consisted of eight performers, each receiving a weekly salary of $1,250, a year of health insurance coverage, and a $10,000 budget to create a new work in any format, which is expected to be released in the future. will be presented in front of the audience in the theatre. Season. The next phase of the project so far includes two actors for the 2021–22 season: director and writer Abigail Jean-Baptiste and beautiful designer Kimi Nishikawa.