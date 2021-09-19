Soho rep returns with job openings and new plays
It’s been almost two years since Soho Rap staged a show in a 65-seat theater at 46 Walker Street. And Sarah Benson, the theater’s artistic director since 2007, is in disbelief.
“It’s wild that it’s been so long,” said Benson, who leads the theater with artistic development and production director Meropi Peponides and executive director Cynthia Flowers.
But when performances return to the Lower Manhattan space for the company’s 46th season in September, it will coincide with the second year of a new initiative: Soho Rep Project Number One, a job creation program developed in response to the pandemic. Which brings the artists. Organizations as salaried staff members with benefits.
The inaugural 2020-21 class consisted of eight performers, each receiving a weekly salary of $1,250, a year of health insurance coverage, and a $10,000 budget to create a new work in any format, which is expected to be released in the future. will be presented in front of the audience in the theatre. Season. The next phase of the project so far includes two actors for the 2021–22 season: director and writer Abigail Jean-Baptiste and beautiful designer Kimi Nishikawa.
“It’s an exciting moment as we continue to evolve,” Benson said. “And we hope to expand that in the future.”
Soho Rap, an audacious home for new plays, has spawned the careers of writers including Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins (“Gloria,” “Ann Octoroon”), Lucas Hanath (“A Doll’s House Part 2,” “Dana H.” .) and Young Jean Lee (“Straight White Men,” “We’re Gonna Die”), as well as innovative designers and directors, many of whom attended the theater’s writer/director laboratory.
So it’s only fitting, Benson said, that the 2021-22 season begins with four weekends of free productions of work-in-progress developed in the same lab, led by playwrights William Burke and Jackie Sibley Drury. Productions, which will run from September 24 to October 17, include “Blush” (Keenan Hurley and Keidan Keohan), “A Map to Nowhere (Things Are)” (Nia Farrell and Talia Paulette Olivers), “Speak American”. (Kate Moore Haney and Divya Mangwani), and “Bust” (Geeson Choi and Brian Herdrich).
He will be followed in November by the world premiere of “When You Were Partying”, a comedy by Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey with actor and comedian Brian Fidiment that explores toxic masculinity (November 3-28).
“I can’t remember the last time I was really scared in the theater before this,” Benson said. “I was horrified in a very strange and disturbing, but also kind of joyful, way.”
This is followed by the New York premiere of South Korean playwright Hansol Jung’s “Wolf Play”, which explores the meaning of separation and family through the lens of queer parenting and adoption (February 2-March 6, 2022). The play, which takes its name from a Korean boy adopted on the Internet who just wants to find his “wolf pack” and originally slated to open in March 2020, was directed by Dustin Wills and a collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company. presented from. .
Closing the lineup is the world premiere of Puerto Rican playwright Omar Velez Melendez’s “Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members” (May 17 to June 19, 2022). Directed by David Mendizable, one of eight artists in the inaugural Project Number One cohort, and produced in partnership with The Soul Project, the work is billed as a drag show that explores decolonization.
“I fell out of my chair when I first read that piece,” Benson said, “and it only continues to evolve as they worked on it together.”
Soho Rape and the National Asian American Theater Company have also hired another inaugural project number one artist, Shyok Misha Chowdhury, to end their bilingual play “Public Obscenity” in Bengali and English.
Benson said he hopes this season’s productions of Soho Rap will respond to a transformative moment in theater.
“I hope it’s not just like getting back in a hot shower,” she said. “I hope people will be excited to see the destabilizing and challenging work and to recognize the excitement that comes with it.”
