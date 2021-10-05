Soho served free spending tourists. What happens without them?

“Without tourists, it’s dead here,” said Carlos Garcia, manager of Mystic Boutique, a locally-owned clothing store on Broadway, which now closes two hours ago at 7 p.m.

Travel restrictions will be eased for international visitors starting in November, but city officials say it could take until 2025 for foreign tourism to return to previous levels.

Given the steady decline of brick-and-mortar retail, Soho was facing challenges even before the pandemic. But the problems have worsened amid the slowdown caused by the pandemic, coupled with the explosion in online shopping.

Vornado Realty Trust, one of the largest real estate companies in New York, recently sold two properties in Soho, as well as several properties on Madison Avenue, at a loss of $7 million. Only a third of the buildings’ storefronts were occupied, the company said.

Still, property owners and neighborhood business leaders say there is reason for optimism. There has been an increase in foot traffic in recent months, as has the number of subway riders at Soho stations. New retailers are moving in, including sporting goods brand Wilson’s first flagship store, and some start-ups are leasing office space, albeit often for far less money.

“Retail rentals had gotten too high,” said Jeffrey Gural, president of GFP Real Estate, which owns several SoHo buildings. “In some cases, they were replacing marketing, knowing they were not going to be profitable stores. Those days are over.”

Before the neighborhood’s current woes, many residents and business owners were locked in a bitter dispute with the city over a proposed rezoning that would allow 3,200 new apartments, including hundreds of market-rate units. The proposal has sparked common concerns in Soho for decades, that any changes would disrupt the character of the area that young artists put on the map half a century ago.