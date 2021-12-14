Sohum Shah will start shooting for Maharani 2, new information surfaced! Sohum Shah will start shooting for Maharani 2, new information surfaced!

Sohum Shah made headlines with his much-loved series Maharani, which revolves around politics in Bihar. Sensitive topics that many people shy away from, but not Soham, Soham constantly chooses interesting and engaging content. The Tumbbad fame actor is now all set to start shooting for Maharani 2. In Maharani, the actor shines in his role as Bhima Bharati,

For which he went the extra mile and worked on not only the nuances of his character, but a physical transformation, from gaining extra weight to having a moustache.

Sohum Shah will now revive the powerful yet complex character in the second season of Maharani, who begins shooting for the show in Bhopal this month.

As per a reliable source, “Soham is traveling from one city to another for tight shoot schedules and work commitments and will start shooting for Maharani 2 in Bhopal from December 17.”

With this successful series, Sohum Shah also has Reema Kagti’s Fallen, and several exciting projects in the pipeline. Sohum Shah fans are very much liked and he has done a great job during this web series.

