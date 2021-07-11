Solar Storm Coming To Earth From Sun On Sunday Or Monday, Electricity May Be Failure In World

A fierce and powerful solar storm is coming from space towards our earth with a fast speed. It is being told that its speed is 1609344 kilometers per hour and it can move further. This storm has risen from the surface of the Sun.

New Delhi. Now another big crisis is looming in front of the whole world battling the crisis of Corona epidemic. If this event actually happens then our earth may be in danger. Today or tomorrow there may be a power outage all over the world and all the electronic devices like mobile, TV, radio etc. will stop working. In such a situation, the scientists of the whole world are also worried about this natural phenomenon.

Actually, a severe and powerful solar storm is coming from space towards our earth with a fast speed. It is being told that its speed is 16 lakh kilometers per hour (1609344 km / h) and it can move further. This storm has risen from the surface of the Sun.

Also read: – Weather Update: Monsoon will come in North India including Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours, many states will rain for 5 days

According to scientists, it is estimated that this solar storm can hit the surface of the Earth today or tomorrow (Sunday or Monday). Scientists have issued an alert to avoid any untoward incident. Scientists have issued warnings about satellite signals and flights of aircraft.

There may be a power failure in the world

Information about this severe and powerful solar storm has been shared by the Spaceweather.com website. It has been told that this solar storm is born from the atmosphere of the sun. Because of its magnetic power, a space dominated by Earth’s magnetic field can have great effects.

It is being told that due to this solar storm, there can be a power failure all over the world. All electronic devices like mobile, TV, radio etc. will stop working. This is the reason why scientists have issued a warning and said that if not necessary, do not travel by plane, because the effect of this powerful solar storm can be seen on flight, radio signal, communication and weather.

Strong light will be seen at the North and South Pole

According to scientists, due to this solar storm, people living at the North and South Pole of the Earth can see beautiful aurora (extremely bright light) at night. In view of the danger of this solar storm, the US space agency NASA has also issued a warning.

Also read:- Silence on the surface of the sun caused panic, scientists warned of solar storm

NASA has said that the speed of this solar storm can be more than 1.6 million km per hour. In such a situation, if this powerful storm hits the surface of the earth, then there can be a power failure in every city on the earth. Not only this, the capacity of the current in the power lines can also increase, which can cause the transformers or other equipment to explode. However, this is unlikely to happen, as the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.

Such a great storm has come before

Let us tell you that even before this such a great storm has come from the sky. One such storm came in 1582, due to which people thought that the world would end. The Portuguese writer Soares wrote, ‘For three nights only fire was visible in the northern sky, every part of the sky seemed as if it had been turned into flames.’ He has written, ‘At midnight, rays of a terrible fire emerged over the fort which was very terrible and scary.

After this, in 1859 also there was a geomagnetic storm. The storm completely destroyed telegraph networks in Europe and America. At the same time, a similar solar storm came in Canada in 1989. Due to this, there was a 12-hour power outage in Quebec City, Canada. Lakhs of people were panicked and had to face trouble.