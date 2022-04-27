Soldier killed, two others injured in accident at Washington state training center



A 20-year-old soldier was killed while training at the Yakima Training Center in western Washington state on Monday.

PFC Joseph A. Marquez, who joined the Army last year and is originally from Delaware, was pronounced dead at the base following a “vehicle accident” during a unit exercise.

The other two soldiers were injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

“Marquez was known for his laughter and for spreading the light wherever he went. We knew him as a loving son and brother of his family, a loyal friend of his comrades and a loyal soldier to his nation,” said one of the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment on social media. Wrote in the release.

Yakima Training Center is a satellite installation of joint base Lewis-McCord, where Marquez was.