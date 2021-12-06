Soldiers killed 14 civilians, people raging in protest; High level meeting in Delhi today

Violence erupts in Nagaland following the death of 14 civilians at the hands of security forces. The first six people were killed in an encounter of the soldiers, after which the local people attacked the security forces.

Locals are furious after 14 civilians were killed in firing by security forces in Nagaland. The incident happened during the anti-terrorist operation of the security forces. Giving information about the matter, the police said that the incident of firing was probably due to mistaken identity. A soldier also died in the riots that followed.

A high level meeting has been called in Delhi on Monday regarding this incident in Nagaland. Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary in-charge of North East in the Union Home Ministry, will hold a meeting with all concerned, including security forces, on Monday, officials said. Along with this, the matter can also be raised in the opposition Parliament on Monday. According to the information received, 14 people were killed at the hands of the army in three incidents. The incident is from Mon district of Nagaland.

The matter started when some coal mine workers were returning home in a pickup van on Saturday evening. Army personnel had received information about the movement of the militants, and they were sitting in front waiting for the militants. After which, in a misunderstanding, the army opened fire on this vehicle full of laborers. Six people died in this incident.

According to police officials, when the laborers did not reach their homes, the local people went out in search of them and as soon as they came to know about the incident, these people surrounded the army vehicles. During this, a soldier was killed and army vehicles were set ablaze in the scuffles and skirmishes. After this, seven more people lost their lives in the firing by the soldiers.

After which the local people got furious and took to the streets against the army. During this period of fierce protests and riots continued. Angry mob stormed the camp of Konyak Union and Assam Rifles. Their offices were ransacked. Some parts of the camp were also set on fire. After this, another civilian died in the action taken by the security forces in the rescue. While many were injured.

Following the incident, the Nagaland government in Mon district has banned mobile internet and data services as well as multiple SMSs. After the incident, the army expressed regret, saying that the killing of civilians was being investigated at the “highest level”. The Army has also ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident. At the same time, the state government has also constituted a five-member SIT under the chairmanship of IGP Nagaland. who will investigate the matter.