Soldiers of India and China came face to face in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese soldiers tried to infiltrate in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, which was foiled by Indian soldiers. During this, the soldiers of India and China came face to face in the Yangtse of Tawang and there was a conflict between the soldiers. The matter was resolved as per the protocol established between the local military commanders of the two countries. The soldiers withdrew after talks between local commanders from both sides.

According to military officials, the incident happened a few days ago and it has been revealed after the matter was resolved in talks with the military commanders. The scuffle took place when Chinese patrols tried to enter the Indian side and the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China were sent back.

The incident came ahead of another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh dispute. Corps commander level talks are likely to be held in the next three-four days. On the latest standoff, sources said both sides carry out patrolling activities near their respective positions and whenever there is an argument between the troops, the situation is resolved as per established protocol.

“The talks could go on for several hours before retreating as per mutual understanding,” the sources said. However, the forces do not suffer any damage. According to officials, the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference of understanding between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also Read The increasing actions of China in the border areas adjoining Ladakh and Uttarakhand are going to cause concern.

Now again the gathering of thousands of Chinese soldiers in the border area certainly looks like some untoward incident. The amount of restraint that India had exercised so far, if there had been some other nation in its place, then the war would have broken out. As long as China does not get what it wants, it is not going to give up the habit.

However, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly said that a strong response will be given to China’s misadventure. India does not want to wage war on its side, but if the situation worsens, India is fully prepared.

The post Soldiers from India and China who came face to face in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh appeared first on Jansatta.

#Soldiers #India #China #face #face #Tawang #sector #Arunachal #Pradesh