Soldiers on the border prepare themselves for a war to be fought without weapons, ‘Plan-190’ for physical and mental fitness

The design of the Indian army suit is such that the jawan can easily hide in the trees, leaves and grass. In this, soldiers also train to lift and throw heavy tires.

Indian soldiers exercise under Plan-190 for physical and mental fitness to give a befitting reply to the Chinese army during the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. In which there are exercises related to aggressive defence, meditation. The purpose behind this is that China can be given a befitting reply without breaking the agreement of not using military capability.

Let us tell you that the temperature and terrain on which the Chinese army is faced on the LAC, in that situation, the Indian Army personnel under ‘Plan-190’ conduct special exercises on the LAC at an altitude of 15,000 feet, about 2 kilometers away from Bumla. Huh. This practice is done every morning and in every season. In Plan-190, Indian soldiers do physical exercises 160 times a day.

It consists of 40 pushups, 40 squats, 40 chinups and 40 situps. Apart from this, 20 minutes of aggressive training is also included to stay mentally fit. During this, the soldiers practice sparring amongst themselves. At the same time, 10-minute meditational exercise is also part of Plan-190.

Actually, the purpose of this exercise is to give a befitting reply to the Chinese army without weapons. This training of Indian soldiers between temperatures of about 2 degrees Celsius and freezing rain makes them extremely aggressive in combating the Chinese army. This training is completely different from the normal training given to soldiers.

Here soldiers are given a special type of suit. The design of the suit is such that the young man can easily hide in the trees, leaves and grass. In this exercise, soldiers train to lift and throw heavy tires. There is also a practice of cutting wood and striking it with a hammer.

In fact, there has been an agreement between India and China not to use military capabilities at any level of tension. According to the agreement reached on 29 November 1996, both the parties will not use any kind of force against each other, or threaten. In this agreement, during the patrolling on the LAC, it has been said to try to reduce the tension in any situation.

In such a situation, whenever there is a face-to-face between the soldiers of the two armies, there is often a scuffle and it increases many times to the fight of a tussle. For this, the Indian Army is further empowering itself by practicing combat without arms under Plan-190.