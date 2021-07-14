Solidarity, Once in Poland’s Opposition, Now Aligned With Nationalists

GDANSK, Poland – Solidarity, the independent Polish trade union that four decades ago unleashed an avalanche of dissent that swept away communism, today has more modest ambitions. To start with, he wants to get his plywood boards back.

The panels, scrawled with demands for freedom and hoisted on a wall of the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk in 1980, have been on display since 2014 in a museum built amid the ruins of a facility that laid off most of its workers ago years.

The museum, an oasis of shimmering modernity built with funds from the European Union, is dedicated to the ideals that animated Solidarity in 1980, when it was a diverse Western-looking opposition movement with 10 million of members.

Today, that movement has curled up into a narrow and deeply conservative force, but one which, while fiercely opposed to communism, boasts of standing up for those left behind by Poland’s often painful transition to capitalism.