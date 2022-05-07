Solo climber missing for nearly a week found dead in Alaska



The body of a single climber who has been missing for nearly a week has been found in Alaska’s Denali National Park, search and rescue officials say.

According to the Associated Press, Matthias Rimal, a 35-year-old Austrian mountaineer, was found during a high-altitude search on Friday morning when he had not been in contact with friends or family since April 30.

Denial National Park and Preserve said in a press release that “aerial spotters in the park’s high altitude helicopter spotted Rimal’s body in the fall area below the Denali Pass.”

Rimal’s body was reportedly found in a steep area about 18,000 feet high, which the park described as “an infamous treacherous stretch of the West Butres route,” KTUU reported.

In addition to Rimal, 12 other climbers died in the same area, most of them because the climbers were believed to have descended from the mountain. The last known death was in 2017.

Although Rimal’s body was found, search teams were unable to recover it because rescue teams had to adapt to the rescue situation, Park said.

“No recovery will be attempted until NPS [National Park Service] The ranger patrol is accustomed to high altitudes and is able to recover safely, “the release said, adding that it would probably take another week or two, KTUU reported.

On average, the Denali expedition lasts a total of 17 to 21 days, with climbers typically reaching the summit on the 12th or 13th. Recent weather has been normal, with temperatures warming up to minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, according to the time of year.

Rimal completed military service in 2015 before becoming a professional mountain guide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.