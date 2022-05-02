Solo climber rescued from cliff face after getting injured in fall at Zion National Park



A single rock climber from Utah has been rescued from a steep hillside in Zion National Park after being injured over the weekend, authorities said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Sunday that the climber fell into the Colob Canyon with multiple injuries and was trapped at the foot of a mountain.

The agency said he had spent the night there “cold, injured, unprepared.”

The DPS responded by helicopter and dropped a rescuer to the trapped climber. The agency has released videos and photos of the rescue on its social media.

“Please plan before you go out,” DPS said.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the rider. No immediate information was available on the extent of the rider’s injuries.

Rescuers thanked the park rangers who helped locate the injured climber and bring him back to him.