Solo climber rescued from cliff face after getting injured in fall at Zion National Park

14 hours ago
A single rock climber from Utah has been rescued from a steep hillside in Zion National Park after being injured over the weekend, authorities said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said Sunday that the climber fell into the Colob Canyon with multiple injuries and was trapped at the foot of a mountain.

The agency said he had spent the night there “cold, injured, unprepared.”

Rescuers say the lone climber spent the night stranded at the foot of a steep hill in Kolob Canyon in Zion National Park.

The DPS responded by helicopter and dropped a rescuer to the trapped climber. The agency has released videos and photos of the rescue on its social media.

Rescuers said the climber suffered multiple injuries after falling off a steep hill in the Colb Canyon in Zion National Park.

“Please plan before you go out,” DPS said.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the rider. No immediate information was available on the extent of the rider’s injuries.

Rescuers thanked the park rangers who helped locate the injured climber and bring him back to him.


