Solomon Islands Protests: 3 Burned Bodies Found in Chinatown

MELBOURNE, Australia – After days of rioting in the Solomon Islands in which protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister MNS Sogavare, buildings were set on fire and shops looted, officials said on Saturday. .

This is the first case of death after days of violent protests in the country’s capital, Honiara. A police spokesman said the three burnt bodies were found in the remains of a shop in Chinatown district. He said police were investigating the death.

It is unclear whether the deaths are directly related to the protests, but they came after Chinese officials called on the Solomon Islands to protect Chinese citizens and businesses. Honiara’s Chinatown was one of the most targeted areas by protesters.

The decision by the Solomon Islands central government to change its political relations from Taipei to Beijing in 2019 was the driving force behind the protests, which experts say are widening social and political flaws.