Solomon Islands Protests: 3 Burned Bodies Found in Chinatown

MELBOURNE, Australia – After days of rioting in the Solomon Islands in which protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister MNS Sogavare, buildings were set on fire and shops looted, officials said on Saturday. .
This is the first case of death after days of violent protests in the country’s capital, Honiara. A police spokesman said the three burnt bodies were found in the remains of a shop in Chinatown district. He said police were investigating the death.
It is unclear whether the deaths are directly related to the protests, but they came after Chinese officials called on the Solomon Islands to protect Chinese citizens and businesses. Honiara’s Chinatown was one of the most targeted areas by protesters.
The decision by the Solomon Islands central government to change its political relations from Taipei to Beijing in 2019 was the driving force behind the protests, which experts say are widening social and political flaws.
Many protesters marched from the country’s most populous island, Malata, to the capital, Guadalcanal. Due to strained relations between the two islands, unequal distribution of economic resources and development, Malata is one of the poorest provinces in the country, spanning decades. Its provincial government has maintained relations with Taiwan in violation of the central government’s decision to align itself politically with Beijing.
On Wednesday, the planned protest turned violent as protesters marched on Shri. Attacked Parliament demanding Sogware’s resignation. On the street, they clashed with police officers, who used tear gas and fired shots. Protesters torched a police station, a high school and several buildings in Chinatown. They looted shops and Mr. Attempts were made to vandalize Sogware’s personal residence and he was pushed back by the police.
As the protests continued, opposition MP and Daniel Suidani, the Prime Minister of Malata, called on Shri. He appealed to Sogware to step down. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government.
The Chinese embassy called on Chinese residents in Honiara to close their businesses and hire security guards, while a Foreign Ministry spokesman said China was “taking all necessary measures to protect the security and legal rights and interests of Chinese citizens and organizations in Solomon.” Sons. “
Police on Saturday said they had arrested more than 100 people in connection with the riots, and the commissioner of police appealed to residents to “respect each other, as well as our friends from abroad.”
According to local journalists and social media, the riots had largely stopped on Saturday morning and there was peace in the streets and police officers and peacekeepers were patrolling the streets. Australia sent about 100 police officers and soldiers on Thursday and Friday to help stabilize the situation, and Papua New Guinea on Friday sent 35 police and correctional services personnel.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the unrest has displaced more than 1,500 Asian migrants.
