Solomon Islands: Why Are People Protesting?

MELBOURNE, Australia – Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Thursday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Thursday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets after protesters stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday and set fire to a police station and buildings in Chinatown. On Thursday, more buildings in Chinatown were engulfed in flames, local media reported.

Here is what we know about the protesters’ complaints.

Who is behind the movement and what?

According to officials and local news reports, several protesters marched from the island of Malata to the island of Guadalcanal, the country’s capital.

Experts say the two islands have been plagued by decades of dissatisfaction, mainly due to unequal distribution of resources and lack of financial support, making Malata one of the least developed provinces in the nation.