Solve as many practice question papers as possible

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is like the primary gateway, where the journey of 97-98 percent of the candidates seeking admission in the civil services ends completely. Two question papers of 200 marks each determine the fate of about five-six lakh candidates in this exam. Both the question papers consist of objective type multiple choice questions. But where Paper-II (Aptitude Test Paper) is left with only one qualifying subject, the successful-failed participants are selected on the basis of marks scored in Paper-I.

Question Paper 1 Outline

This question paper, which tests the subject comprehension, is formally known as ‘General Studies’ question paper 1. The subjects indicated in its syllabus are of undergraduate level. It is required to answer hundred questions in a duration of two hours. While a correct answer carries two marks, there is a provision of deducting one-third of the question mark (0.83 marks) for an incorrect answer. The questions not only test the knowledge inherent in the subject but also assess its basic understanding and application of that knowledge.

So is it to be understood that it will be easy for a candidate studying these subjects to clear this question paper? If so, why is this exam considered among the most difficult exams? The first challenge of the candidates is the study of many subjects. The topics covered in the syllabus of Paper-I are; Indian history and national movements, India and world geography, Indian monarchy and administration, economic and social development, environmental ecology, general science and current events of national and international importance. The broadness of each topic is the next challenge in this exam.

If we take the example of the first subject itself, then it comes in the history of India for 4,000 years and questions can be asked from any corner of this very detailed subject. And it is only one of those seven subjects mentioned that proper preparation is required from the candidate. The final challenge is the nature of the questions, which can never be said to be simple. If the candidates are thinking that the questions will be based on information only, then they are in a quandary. Don’t expect a question like ‘when did such a war happen’. Yes, a question may arise on a subject related to the social and cultural consequences of such a war. Then how to overcome these challenges and how to make better use of the remaining 15-16 days of Preliminary Examination 2021?

ladder of success

Every candidate has aptitude towards certain subjects. If someone has an inclination towards geography, then someone is well versed in contemporary subjects. But the questions in the exam come from all the subjects and usually 12-15 questions come from each main subject (like history, geography etc.). Therefore, it is appropriate to spend time in their studies not according to their natural inclination but according to the broadness and need of the main subjects. Give more time to those subjects on which you have weak grip. Keep in mind that every topic and every question is compulsory. There is no option in the questions to escape from them in any way. Hence, being weak in a subject means missing out on questions related to it or worse, choosing wrong options and incurring negative marks.

Analysis of previous years questions

But where the subjects are so broad and there are thousands of pages of books and other reading material to read, how to overcome them? The solution is to analyze previous years’ questions and select some of the most important sub-topics in each of the main subjects. If we take Indian history only, then Indian freedom struggle, Harappan civilization, Vedic culture, emergence of Mahajanapadas, emergence of Buddhism and Jainism, Bhakti and Sufi movement, Mughal period, temple architecture, social reform movement etc. Questions often come from Similarly, a broad topic like the Indian freedom struggle can also be divided into some very important subjects.

Some of the important sub-disciplines of Indian monarchy and administration are; Our Constitution, Parliament and Parliamentary System, President’s Powers, Scope and Responsibilities, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Powers and Functions, Supreme Court, High Courts, Powers and Functions, Constitutional Institutions etc. In economics, special attention should be paid to those topics which have been in discussion for the last six months. The eyes of the candidates should always be kept on newspapers and magazines because not only do they get information about current affairs, but what is necessary from the point of view of examination in science, economy, environment, culture, Indian monarchy and other fields, it is marked. .

last two weeks

In the last few days before the exam, it is very important to review the topics studied. Lessons that candidates repeat are often able to answer questions related to them correctly. Solve as many practice question papers as you can. Keep in mind that this question paper should be solved in two hours and there should be 100 good questions in them. Also keep an eye on the marks obtained in this question papers. A general category participant needs an average of 100 to 110 marks for success. Good websites and online exam series issued by the institutes can also be taken help.