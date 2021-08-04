Somam Kapoor Co Star in The Zoya Factor Dulquer Salmaan Buys swanky new Mercedes AMG G63 | Sonam Kapoor’s co-star bought such an expensive car, as much as a duplex flat will come for you

New Delhi: Bollywood stars charge crores of rupees for each project and this is the reason why their life is also luxurious. Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who worked opposite Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor in the film ‘The Zoya Factor’, recently bought a beautiful car whose pictures are going viral on his fan pages. Huh.

Dulquer bought this car

Dulquer Salmaan has bought a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 car. Dulquer’s fans are fiercely sharing the picture of this luxurious SUV car. In the photos, Dulquer Salmaan is seen receiving the keys of the car from the seller outside the showroom. There is also another picture in the same post which shows the look of this vehicle. This gray colored SUV looks quite dashing.

How much is the car cost?

Knowing the price of this vehicle of Dulquer Salmaan, many will be blown away. The price of this luxurious vehicle is as much as you can buy in a luxurious duplex flat. Let us tell you that Dulquer has bought this vehicle for Rs 2.45 crore. It is known that Dulquer is very fond of vehicles and his pictures which go viral on social media every day give proof of this.

Dulquer-Sonam pair

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor starrer film, this film made in a budget of Rs 30 crore was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Dulquer played the lead role in the film and Sonam was in the female lead role. The promotion of the film was done loudly as South’s star Dulquer made his debut in Hindi cinema. However, the film could not do anything special at the box office.

Also read: In these posts, the wife opened the whole story of Honey Singh, told the whole story of the husband’s atrocities

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to