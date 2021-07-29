Some Are Chasing Extra Vaccine Shots, While Scientists Debate
Many scientists say people who have been vaccinated likely won’t need boosters anytime soon. Some get them anyway.
They go to local pharmacies, in other states, or even in other countries – anywhere there is no record of vaccination – to get additional doses for the sake of the Delta variant or because they are worried. that their protection is not exhausted. News Thursday that Israel is giving them to elderly people looks likely to spur the trend.
“You can’t get enough, that’s my feeling,” said Ida Thompson, a retired geology professor who got the Pfizer vaccine a few weeks ago in the United States, months after receiving two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Great Britain. “Bring it on.”
Dr Thompson, who has six grandchildren, said his decision to get a recall came on a whim. When tested for coronavirus at a Florida pharmacy, where she was visiting family, she saw that the pharmacy offered vaccines.
When a pharmacy worker asked her if this was her first or second injection, she answered first. “As it was my first Pfizer,” said Dr. Thompson. “It was pretty clear to me that AZ plus Pfizer was a good idea,” she added, after reading a study on the benefits of mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
Does a booster offer additional protection?
Maybe, but it’s too early to tell, at least according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has not authorized the booster injections, but there is a growing consensus within the Biden administration that people 65 years of age and older or with weakened immune systems would benefit from a third injection.
Pfizer and BioNTech, the company that invented the vaccine and partnered with Pfizer to develop it, have reported that a third injection of their vaccine increases blood levels of antibodies to several versions of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant. highly contagious. And some research suggests that mixing different types of vaccines could elicit a more robust immune response than a single brand.
Israel moved ahead on Thursday, announcing it would begin administering third Pfizer boosters to people over 60 from Sunday. They will need to have had their second photo more than five months ago to be eligible, according to Kan, a state-funded news network.
But some researchers and public health officials have warned that much of this data is preliminary and people shouldn’t assume boosters are needed. Two injections of Pfizer or Moderna provide strong, long-lasting protection against serious illness and death. Johnson & Johnson said company data showed the vaccine was 85% effective against serious Delta variant illnesses and protected those who received it from hospitalization and death.
Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease specialist and assistant professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, said many of her patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which, like the AstraZeneca vaccine, are less effective than the mRNA vaccines, asked if they needed to get an extra shot.
It is not unreasonable for them to consider it, she told them.
But Dr Kuppalli said she was explaining to her patients that data remains unclear on potential side effects and that the research is not yet definitive. “In fact, we want science to guide our policies,” she said.
Terri Givens, a professor at McGill University in Quebec who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, said she was considering a booster, but did not want to get ahead of the research.
“I don’t want to do it because it might work,” said Professor Givens, 56, who teaches political science. “I want to do it conscientiously, where my doctor says it’s okay.”
Given the decentralized vaccine reservation system in the United States, several people said it was easy to get a recall, even though they were technically not authorized.
In its emergency vaccine authorizations, the Food and Drug Administration authorized only two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Before the CDC can recommend recalls, the FDA would need to change this authorization or fully approve the vaccines. If fully approved, doctors would have more leeway to prescribe a booster to their patients.
In statements, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, which have vaccinated hundreds of thousands of Americans, said they do not offer reminders.
Trevor Achilles, a 27-year-old man who is vulnerable to Covid-19 because he received a kidney transplant, said he struggled to get an appointment at CVS for his third vaccine, even after that his doctor recommended one in addition to the two doses of Pfizer he had already received.
He was eventually able to make an appointment at a local pharmacy in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he lives. “I am incredibly vulnerable and I don’t want to take any chances until Delta.”
What about ethics?
It falls into a gray area, according to experts. Ideally, the remaining vaccines in rich countries should go to countries with lower stocks, rather than to people who want extra doses, Dr Kuppalli said.
“Before we start talking about people getting a third dose of the vaccine, we need to make sure that everyone can get a dose of it,” she said.
Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States
Erin Matson, who was injected with Moderna on Sunday after being injected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said she worried about the possibility that she could take a dose from someone who hadn’t yet been vaccinated.
But with many unused vaccines thrown away, given vaccine reluctance in the United States, she said she didn’t think it was likely.
“I’m not taking it from someone who otherwise wouldn’t have had a vaccine,” said Ms. Matson, 41, who lives in the Washington DC area. “I’m taking it to a landfill.”
Ms Matson, director of a non-profit organization, said she feared contracting the highly transmissible Delta variant and infecting her 8-year-old daughter. She received her recall at a pharmacy where, to her relief, no one asked her if she had ever received a vaccine.
Maureen Kelley, a member of the World Health Organization’s ethics committee for Covid-19 research, said that at the political level, the focus by governments in high-income countries on administration of booster shots was shameful when only 1.1% of people in the poorest countries received at least one dose.
She said anyone who received a booster shot contributed to the ignorance of inequalities in immunization.
“If I make the decision to go for a recall, I think I am complicit in the decisions of my government or the pharmaceutical companies,” said Dr Kelley, professor of bioethics at the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of ‘Oxford. “I don’t think we can easily separate individual decisions from these kinds of more political decisions.”
Another bioethicist, Hon-Lam Li, deputy director of the Center for Bioethics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said he saw a bigger problem: it is arguably unethical to avoid vaccination. because it endangers the lives of others. He said he saw no ethical issues in cases where patients were vulnerable or where doctors recommend a booster.
And what about a fourth shot? Dr Thompson, the retired geologist from Edinburgh, said she would think about it when she returned to Florida in a few months.
“If I thought it would improve my immunity even more,” she said, “I definitely would. “
