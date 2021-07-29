Some Are Chasing Extra Vaccine Shots, While Scientists Debate

But some researchers and public health officials have warned that much of this data is preliminary and people shouldn’t assume boosters are needed. Two injections of Pfizer or Moderna provide strong, long-lasting protection against serious illness and death. Johnson & Johnson said company data showed the vaccine was 85% effective against serious Delta variant illnesses and protected those who received it from hospitalization and death.

Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease specialist and assistant professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, said many of her patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which, like the AstraZeneca vaccine, are less effective than the mRNA vaccines, asked if they needed to get an extra shot.

It is not unreasonable for them to consider it, she told them.

But Dr Kuppalli said she was explaining to her patients that data remains unclear on potential side effects and that the research is not yet definitive. “In fact, we want science to guide our policies,” she said.

Terri Givens, a professor at McGill University in Quebec who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, said she was considering a booster, but did not want to get ahead of the research.

“I don’t want to do it because it might work,” said Professor Givens, 56, who teaches political science. “I want to do it conscientiously, where my doctor says it’s okay.”

Updated READ Also Scientists Synthesize Jawbones From Pig Fat July 29, 2021, 12:22 p.m. ET

Given the decentralized vaccine reservation system in the United States, several people said it was easy to get a recall, even though they were technically not authorized.

In its emergency vaccine authorizations, the Food and Drug Administration authorized only two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Before the CDC can recommend recalls, the FDA would need to change this authorization or fully approve the vaccines. If fully approved, doctors would have more leeway to prescribe a booster to their patients.