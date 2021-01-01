Some BTS members wear nail polish; Nick Jonas’ filmy proposal to Priyanka Chopra





We all know these are grim occasions. Issues are fairly dangerous proper now, what with the second wave of Covid-19. However as they are saying, the present should go on. Whereas issues are removed from regular on the planet of leisure, there’s sufficient to satiate you. From some BTS members sporting nail polish once they carry out to Nick Jonas revealing he proposed Priyanka Chopra the very first time they met, right here’s what all occurred in Hollywood final week. Additionally Learn – WOAH! BTS members to seem in FRIENDS: The Reunion and followers cannot preserve calm

Some BTS members wear nail polish once they carry out

BTS is without doubt one of the hottest bands, and it appears their fan following is just going upwards. They’re about to launch their new single, Butter. Speaking concerning the band members, do you know that a few of them wear nail polish for performances? Yup, among the BTS members do wear nail polish together with rapper J-Hope. And the reason being stunning and fairly progressive. The septet would not observe the standard gender norms which makes the Okay-Pop band an ideal mix of masculinity and femininity. J-Hope had sported nails with EGO spelled on it. Followers had additionally celebrated it to help the band members. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jimin opens up on his love for the Okay-Pop band members and the way they’re like a household to him

Ellen DeGeneres to finish her well-known speak present after 19 seasons

One in all America’s hottest and iconic reveals, The Elle DeGeneres present is coming to an finish. A couple of years in the past, it was hit by controversies after allegations of sexual misconduct and poisonous office. It had resulted within the firing of key executives. Within the teaser of the upcoming present, she has confirmed that season 19 is the ultimate one. Additionally Learn – Mates: The Reunion teaser: BTS, Justin Bieber, Girl Gaga and others collaborate with the ensemble forged to give us a memorable expertise

Dua Lipa, Harry Types and Taylor Swift bag prime honours at Brit Awards 2021

Brit Awards 2021 have been held final week. British singer Dua Lipa was a double winner on the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday evening. Whereas Harry Types took greatest British single for his tune Watermelon Sugar, J Hus obtained greatest British male solo artist. Feminine singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Griff took residence the British breakthrough artist and rising star awards respectively.

Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka Chopra the very first time they met

Nick Jonas lately revealed that he proposed his spouse Priyanka Chopra the very first time they met. When requested about this, he informed GQ journal, “Sort of. It was a kind of proposal. I did get down on one knee and say, “The place have you ever been all my life?” However I did not say, “Will you marry me?” That got here a lot later.” When requested whether or not PeeCee provides any suggestions to his video album, he replied, “She’s the primary particular person I play stuff for. Her enter and opinions imply rather a lot to me, particularly when it is one thing so straight tied to our expertise and our relationship. She cherished it, which was nice.”

Justice League director Zack Snyder joins forces with Huma Qureshi to assist Delhi struggle the COVID-19 disaster

We’ve seen many worldwide celebs popping out in help within the battle towards the lethal second wave of Coronavirus. Final week, Hollywood filmmaker Zack Znyder, pledged to work with actress Huma Qureshi to assist the nationwide capital towards the pandemic. He tweeted, “I’ve joined arms with Save The Kids to assist Delhi struggle the pandemic. They’re working to construct a short lived hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds together with an oxygen plant. Please help #BreathofLife @humasqureshi.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



