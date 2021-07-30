Some Covid Vaccine Hesitant Now Express Regret

PROVO, Utah – As Mindy Greene spent another day in the Covid intensive care unit, listening to the roar that now breathed for her husband Russ, 42, she opened her phone and typed a message.

“We did not receive the vaccine,” she wrote on Facebook. “I read all kinds of things about the vaccine and it scared me. So I made the decision and prayed about it and felt like everything would be fine. “

They were not.

Her husband, the father of their four children, now hovered between life and death, tentacles of tubes spilling out of his body. The patient in the room next to her husband’s had died a few hours earlier. That day, July 13, Ms Greene decided to add her voice to an unlikely group of people speaking out in the polarized national debate on immunization: remorse.

“If I had had the information I have today, we would have been vaccinated,” Ms. Greene wrote. Whatever happens, she hit “send”.