Some in Missouri Seek Covid-19 Shots in Secret, Doctor Says

Even though the most contagious Delta variant is leading to an increase in infections, the Covid-19 vaccination effort has become so polarized in Missouri that some people are trying to get vaccinated in secret to avoid conflict with their friends. and their loved ones, said a doctor there.

In a video released by her employer, Dr Priscilla A. Frase, a hospitalist and medical information manager at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Missouri, said this month that several people pleaded for anonymity when they came to be vaccinated. , and that some seemed to have made an effort to disguise themselves.

“I work closely with our pharmacists who are leading our vaccination efforts across our organization,” she said, “and one of them told me the other day that they had brought in several people for the vaccine who have tried to cover up their appearance. and even went so far as to say, “Please, please don’t let anyone know I got this vaccine.” “

It was not clear how many people had tried to change their appearance to avoid being recognized, or how they had done it. Dr Frase, who wore a mask in the video, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.