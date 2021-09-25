Some iPhone 13 Pro animations are affected by an issue that will be fixed

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup launched on Friday, and one of the key features of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are their ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates that can top out at 120Hz. but as seen 9to5MacSome app animations in third-party apps are currently only playing at 60Hz. This can be disappointing if you were expecting to see buttery-smooth animations across all your apps with the new phone, but when we asked Apple what’s going on, the company shared two reasons why it’s happening. Is.

One reason is that developers must update their apps to declare that they use a higher refresh rate. This can be done by adding an entry to the app’s plist, Apple states. ledge, and the company says it plans to share documentation about the entry you need to add soon. But in some cases, animations created with the company’s Core Animation technology are also affected by an issue that will be fixed in an upcoming software update, Apple says.

Variable refresh rate screens offer a number of benefits, including smooth animations and scrolling, when you’re using the device and the battery saving screen runs at low refresh rates. We were impressed with the screens on the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in our review, and it’s good to hear that third-party apps will be able to take full advantage of what they have to offer – although some may have to wait until after that . software update.