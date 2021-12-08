Some Jan. 6 Rioters May Use Police Brutality as a Defense



Most of the defendants considering self-defense claims were involved in the horrific riots on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, where the fighting on January 6 was worse than anywhere else and was more like a medieval war. For about three hours, the officers engaged in a handshake with the rioters, some of whom carried flagpoles, hockey sticks, bear spray and sticks.

The first person to pursue a self-defense lawsuit was Edward Jacob Lang, a self-described social media influencer in New York. He is charged with seven counts of assaulting officers, some with riot shields and others with a baseball bat.

In court documents filed by his lawyer, Stephen Metcalfe, Mr. Lang said he became violent after seeing several women in the crowd being attacked by police, including Rosen Boyland, a Trump supporter who eventually died. Mr Lang claimed that he had tried unsuccessfully to save Ms Boyland, and had said that he had dragged another protester, Philip Anderson, to safety when he was sprayed with unknown orange gas by authorities, which had stopped him from breathing.

“The police were brutally pushing people against each other to create the effect of this dog,” Mr. Lang said in a brief interview from a prison in Washington this month, “and people died.”

A few weeks ago, Ryan Nichols, a former Marine from Texas, also insisted he was working in self-defense and defending others when he attacked police. In his own court documents, Mr Nichols described a gruesome scene inside a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace where tear gas filled the air and crushed the rioters.

The documents describe a video of an officer in a white shirt beating a man with his columbable baton in a crowd near Mr Nichols and then turning his attention to a middle-aged woman wearing a MAGA hat “to blow her”. Such as Mr. Nichols’s lawyer, Joseph McBride, wrote. Over a period of four to five minutes, as described in the video, the officer in the white shirt is seen striking the woman several times until blood starts to flow from her face and she falls down.

Last week, the government countered Mr Nichols’ claims, saying other video evidence showed he was not close to an officer wearing a white shirt and therefore was not in a position to monitor – or prosecute – any attack on the woman in question. . Prosecutors argued that Mr Nichols’ “attempt to cast himself as a hero who was only fighting against the authorities who were ‘terrorizing’ citizens” was reprehensible.