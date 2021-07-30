Some New Yorkers Say $100 Offer Inspired Them to Get Vaccine

Robert Byng was determined to receive his first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the Bushwick branch of the Brooklyn Public Library on Friday, and said he postponed an interview to be there.

The reason? He needed the $ 100 that now comes with receiving your first dose at a city-run site.

Mr Byng, 59, lives in a men’s shelter which he says has had many positive cases. That, added to the fact that he will receive $ 100 for being vaccinated, motivated him to get the vaccine.

“The $ 100 kind of reinforces your urge to get vaccinated,” he said. ” Times are hard. That, besides, I want to be safe. I am not yet ready to die.

The city has tried all kinds of tactics to lure residents into getting vaccinated, from gift certificates, free tickets to football games, and stays at some of the city’s most glitzy hotels. Now it is simply a matter of donating money with the aim of attracting members of groups whose vaccination rates have remained stubbornly low. The Biden administration has urged other local and state governments to tap into Covid relief funds to offer similar bonuses.