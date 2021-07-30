Some New Yorkers Say $100 Offer Inspired Them to Get Vaccine
Robert Byng was determined to receive his first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the Bushwick branch of the Brooklyn Public Library on Friday, and said he postponed an interview to be there.
The reason? He needed the $ 100 that now comes with receiving your first dose at a city-run site.
Mr Byng, 59, lives in a men’s shelter which he says has had many positive cases. That, added to the fact that he will receive $ 100 for being vaccinated, motivated him to get the vaccine.
“The $ 100 kind of reinforces your urge to get vaccinated,” he said. ” Times are hard. That, besides, I want to be safe. I am not yet ready to die.
The city has tried all kinds of tactics to lure residents into getting vaccinated, from gift certificates, free tickets to football games, and stays at some of the city’s most glitzy hotels. Now it is simply a matter of donating money with the aim of attracting members of groups whose vaccination rates have remained stubbornly low. The Biden administration has urged other local and state governments to tap into Covid relief funds to offer similar bonuses.
On the first day the $ 100 incentives were offered, foot traffic at vaccination sites in Brooklyn and the Bronx was relatively quiet, as the new program was announced just earlier this week.
But at least one group with low vaccination rates seemed to show up in large numbers – those between the ages of 18 and 24.
Several students said they were there because their schools had made vaccination mandatory to come back in the fall.
“I wanted to get it, but I just didn’t have the motivation to go there until now,” said Sara Rose Monahan, 23, a student at Iona College. The school requires her students to be vaccinated to return, she said, but said the cash reward “absolutely” pushed her to enroll earlier than she expected.
Ryan, 20, a St. John’s University student who did not give his last name, said that although vaccinations were required to return in the fall, he had signed up to receive his first dose in the Bronx to get the $ 100 and two tickets. at a New York City Football Club game.
“Two free tickets, I’ll take them,” he laughs.
The incentives also prompted him to ask his mother to enroll before the fall.
“I probably would have waited until the last minute,” he said.
The cash incentive also helped convince some who had hesitated to get vaccinated earlier. Quiana Tineo, 18, a high school student from the Bronx, said the $ 100 made her swallow her uncertainty and enroll.
“I thought about it, but I was worried about the side effects,” Ms. Tineo said, adding that she also didn’t like the needles.
And for some who were already planning to get vaccinated, the $ 100 was an added bonus.
Roger Wood, 60, of Brooklyn, said the $ 100 incentive was announced right after his pharmacist convinced him to get the shot.
Until he spoke to his pharmacist, he said, “I didn’t trust him. I wanted to wait.
Mr Byng, in Bushwick, said he heard about the news incentive and was a little disappointed not to receive the money immediately.
“They said I had to go back to the site and then register, then a card would be mailed to my address,” he said. “I think everyone has to end up doing it because it looks like Covid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “
