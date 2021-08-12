Some Olympians Returning to Australia Have to Double Quarantine

They traveled to Tokyo to represent their country at the Summer Olympics, winning 46 medals for Australia in swimming, cycling, basketball and more. But that hasn’t exempted Australian Olympians from their country’s strict quarantine rules, which for some athletes can be up to 28 days.

Anyone flying to Australia must self-quarantine in a hotel for 14 days, with many Olympians arriving in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, and ending their quarantine there. But 16 athletes traveling from Sydney to the state of South Australia must spend an additional 14 days in quarantine at home, a requirement the country’s Olympic committee called “cruel and indifferent”.

South Australia has tightened its border controls since last month, when a man who traveled there after completing his quarantine in Sydney tested positive for the coronavirus, sending the state into a lockdown of seven days. Sydney is at the center of a nationwide virus outbreak triggered by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, baffling a country that has minimized cases for most of the pandemic. Almost half of Australia’s population is currently stranded, including in the capital Canberra, which began a seven-day lockdown on Thursday after reporting its first locally acquired infections in more than a year.

Belinda White, a member of the softball team, said Thursday that the extra 14 days seemed like “a slap in the face” after representing her country at the Olympics.