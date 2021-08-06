Some Olympic Medal Winners Receive Cash Bonuses

TOKYO – After winning her first career gold medal at the Summer Olympics here, American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock had big plans for the bonus money that comes with it: buying her mom a food truck of $ 30,000.

Tamerlan Bashaev, 25, a Russian judoka who won a bronze medal, wants to use his money to get married and go on his honeymoon. Andrea Proske, a rower who helped Canada win their first gold in the women’s eight since 1992, can’t wait to take her mother on vacation to London.

“I couldn’t see her,” said Proske, 35, who will receive C $ 20,000, or about US $ 16,000. “We’ve all been really in our own bubble. So just being able to kiss my mom for the first time since we came back from Covid is going to be special. “

Winning an Olympic medal is often the crowning achievement of an athlete’s career. Most Olympians, however, aren’t multi-millionaire athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rory McIlroy or Kevin Durant, so competing at this elite level can be a financial struggle.