Some Pacific Nations Won’t Vaccinate Populations for Years, Research Predicts

Papua New Guinea may have vaccinated only one-third of its adult population by 2026, according to new research from the Australian Think Tank, which predicts that some countries in the Pacific will take years to vaccinate their populations.

Research by think tank, Lowe’s Institute, using modeling based on factors such as vaccination rates and demographics, vaccine acceptance rates, and health sector potential, found that some countries in the Pacific are leading the world in vaccination rates, while others lag far behind.

“In the case of vaccines, the Pacific is divided,” said Alexandre Deant, author of the study and a research fellow at the Lowe’s Institute.

Palau has given at least one dose of the vaccine to 99 percent of its residents. According to the modeling, Tonga and Samoa are ready to vaccinate their adult populations before the end of the year, subject to change.