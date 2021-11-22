Some Pacific Nations Won’t Vaccinate Populations for Years, Research Predicts
Papua New Guinea may have vaccinated only one-third of its adult population by 2026, according to new research from the Australian Think Tank, which predicts that some countries in the Pacific will take years to vaccinate their populations.
Research by think tank, Lowe’s Institute, using modeling based on factors such as vaccination rates and demographics, vaccine acceptance rates, and health sector potential, found that some countries in the Pacific are leading the world in vaccination rates, while others lag far behind.
“In the case of vaccines, the Pacific is divided,” said Alexandre Deant, author of the study and a research fellow at the Lowe’s Institute.
Palau has given at least one dose of the vaccine to 99 percent of its residents. According to the modeling, Tonga and Samoa are ready to vaccinate their adult populations before the end of the year, subject to change.
However, the Solomon Islands is not expected to fully vaccinate its adult population by April 2026, while Vanuatu is expected to vaccinate 86 percent of its adult population by then. And Papua New Guinea, the slowest in the region, will have only 16 percent of its population vaccinated by December 2022.
These countries are hampered by a strained health care system and misinformation about vaccines, he said. Said Dayant.
Facebook is often the primary source of information for the people there, and the unproven theory of Western plots to inject people with microchips and black magic on social media, he said, “misinformation spreads much faster than a virus in the Pacific.”
He said rich countries could do more to boost local health care systems. “It is in the world’s interest to vaccinate developing countries,” he said.
