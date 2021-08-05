Some School Districts Are Defying State Bans on Mask Mandates

New laws or decrees in a number of states in the United States prohibit school officials from imposing mask warrants, leaving it up to parents to decide whether their children will wear masks in class.

But with the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in schools, some school districts in those states are requiring mask warrants anyway, despite the risk of financial penalties for breaking state orders.

“I think school administrators are realizing that the benefits outweigh the risks,” said Rachel Graham, epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “And I really hope a governor doesn’t take funding from a school.”

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an executive order last Friday that the state would withdraw funding from any district that violates “the basic right of parents to make decisions about the health and education of their children. By forcing students to wear masks.