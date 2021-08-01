Somebody broke the FD and some sold the property, TV industry double hit by Corona | If someone broke the FD, no one got the job again, Corona’s black shadow on the TV industry

New Delhi: The Corona Pandemic has taken a huge toll on everything and even television shows have not survived it. Be it a show like ‘Durga’ which went off-air in three months or ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ which ended in just 9 months. Due to one reason or the other, these daily soaps get over in a few months and some have to change their shooting location. Kovid and the lockdown have presented many challenges for broadcasters, television producers and actors in terms of financial crisis and number of restrictions.

The second lockdown broke the back of the show

From changing shooting locations to coming back, there are still many protocols, sanitation work and financial burden that the makers and actors of these daily soaps are facing. ‘Gupta Brothers’ on Star Bharat was a lockdown-phased show. It began on October 5, 2020, and was last broadcast on January 26, 2021. Unfortunately like most of the shows, the show was pulled amidst the second phase of the lockdown despite having all the major twists and turns.

Actress does not have EMI money

Sonal Vengurlekar, who is one of the lead actors of the daily soap, expresses her disappointment and says, ‘Actors always try to do their best for their projects as it is also their only means of earning. But when it stops suddenly, a lot of things get affected. Sonal tells about her difficult days that, ‘I did not have enough money to pay my EMI for my new house and car. I actually had to break all my FDs and mutual funds to sustain this stage. Recently after a long hiatus, all my dues were cleared.

Sonal thinking of new paths

Thus the lockdown has definitely affected the actors and they are forced to think of alternative business ideas to keep themselves financially afloat. She further says, ‘The kind of fees we used to charge have really come down by 40-50 percent due to Kovid. Nowadays, all the auditions are happening online which don’t give the kind of kick that we used to do in the audition rooms of the production houses. So I have to think of a new avenue to continue my earning.

Shooting stopped due to lockdown

For the new show that started during this pandemic period, things were tough as at one point they needed time to connect with the audience and on the other hand there were financial responsibilities as well. ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, which started on Colors last year, also ended in seven months. Kunal Jaisingh, who was one of the main characters of the show, says that despite the beautiful story and amazing cast, the serial got closed as the shooting was stopped due to the lockdown.

Why did the show go off air?

Kunal Jaisingh says, ‘When the first wave of Kovid-19 epidemic happened, our shooting was stopped. We had lost our connectivity with the audience. It was a new show, so we were trying to make our way among the audience, but before that happened, everything came to a halt. When we resumed it after the lockdown, no one was ready to watch it again and eventually we went off-air.

The actress of the show ‘Durga’ also narrated her ordeal

Thus it is a period of despair and discontent for many actors and producers as well. Despite all his efforts to continue his show, he often failed. Another example which falls in this category is the show ‘Durga’ which started on 14th December, 2020 and ended in three months. Actress Kajal Pisal, who joins the star cast, feels that there is a constant pressure on the show from budget to TRP ratings and when these factors are not met, things end on a bitter note.

Fear of not getting a second chance

Kajal Pisal says, ‘If it was not a pandemic then we would have had some time to prove ourselves but in the present scenario no one will give us a second chance. Since television shows have actors of all age groups, at times the elderly actors and children were not allowed to shoot, it really messed up the entire track. Also, the budget has been halved and we have no one to blame except the situation. At present, no one is willing to risk money and the show is off-air for three months in this period.

there is still hope

However, in the midst of all this crisis, many shows managed to continue by shifting their venues, making proper planning, following all the protocols and precautions. Sagar Parekh, who is the actor of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ on Sony SAB, says, “Even when we were shooting outside Mumbai it was a pleasant experience. There is a saying that, ‘Tough times never last but tough people do.’ The time of shooting was different and now they are different. We all need to work hard to meet the deadline. It is best to focus on positive things and everyone is hoping that we will be back to our normal days before the year is over.

