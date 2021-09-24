Someone is using an old Jawbone patent to sue Apple and Google

Wearable company Jawbone is long dead — it went out of business in 2017 — but its patents live on, and someone is using them to sue Apple and Google.

As previously reported by bloomberg news, an organization called Jawbone Innovation LLC filed suit against two tech giants this week in federal court in Waco, Texas. The suit alleges that Apple and Google previously infringed eight patents related to Jawbone and focused on noise-isolation algorithms originally developed for DARPA.

The lawsuit against Apple names the infringing devices as “all versions and variants of the Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods Pro, and HomePod products,” while the suit against Google is equally broad, naming “all versions and variants of the Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods Pro, and HomePod products.” All versions and variants”. […] tablet and/or notebook […]earbud […] smart home appliances […] and other Android devices. “

Both suits seek a preliminary injunction against the companies to prevent them from selling the allegedly infringing products and future royalties for the use of these patents.

Who is behind the lawsuits is not clear

If all of this sounds like some legal silliness, then who are we to disagree. As bloomberg Note, exactly who or what is behind the lawsuits is unclear, but this is not the first time Jawbone Innovations LLC has made such claims. The same entity — which doesn’t seem to be embodied in any meaningful way with the original Jaws, other than owning the latter’s intellectual property — sued Samsung in June for similar infringement.

and as Etiquette As noted in his reporting of that case, one York Eggleston, the manager of Jawbone Innovation LLC, also formerly managed other LLCs with the same name before suing Lyft and Uber. The old IBM patents were granted.

As bloomberg Notes, it makes sense to file such lawsuits in Waco, Texas, as it is “a district that is most popular in the country for its patent-friendly judge and jury.” However, even the friendly of the patent can reject these particular claims. A Google spokesperson told Bloomberg: “We dispute the claims, and will vigorously defend ourselves.” We have contacted Apple for comment.