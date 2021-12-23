Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash.

It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020.

No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester.

Law enforcement has determined the money is “clean.”

The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career.