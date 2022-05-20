Something ‘fishy’ about croc meat for allergy sufferers



You may need thought crocodile meat was a bit “fishy” — now analysis has confirmed that’s extra the case than beforehand thought.

A examine led by researchers from James Prepare dinner College discovered crocodile meat contained parvalbumin, a protein just like that discovered in lots of sorts of fish, and which causes an anaphylactic response in folks allergic to fish.

Folks with a fish allergy are very more likely to even have a response to crocodile meat, new analysis has found. Credit score:File Picture

Analysis co-author Professor Andreas Lopata stated they have been already working with a gaggle of about 100 kids from The Youngsters’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, and Epworth Hospital, Richmond, on allergy profiles.

“We noticed some case research from abroad about anaphylactic reactions to crocodile meat, and determined to check our baby cohort to see if additionally they had this response,” he stated.