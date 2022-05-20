Something ‘fishy’ about croc meat for allergy sufferers
You may need thought crocodile meat was a bit “fishy” — now analysis has confirmed that’s extra the case than beforehand thought.
A examine led by researchers from James Prepare dinner College discovered crocodile meat contained parvalbumin, a protein just like that discovered in lots of sorts of fish, and which causes an anaphylactic response in folks allergic to fish.
Analysis co-author Professor Andreas Lopata stated they have been already working with a gaggle of about 100 kids from The Youngsters’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, and Epworth Hospital, Richmond, on allergy profiles.
“We noticed some case research from abroad about anaphylactic reactions to crocodile meat, and determined to check our baby cohort to see if additionally they had this response,” he stated.
“Fish allergy seems to be extra widespread in kids, however the outcomes we discovered have been nonetheless shocking once we examined for crocodile meat.”
Of the 77 kids who displayed a fish allergy, 70 per cent registered a response to the crocodile meat in pores and skin prick checks and blood checks.
Analysis co-author Dr Thimo Ruethers stated the anaphylactic response was a results of the protein discovered innately in crocodile meat, and was not transferred to the meat as a result of a crocodile had eaten a number of fish.
“Now we have now coined the time period ‘fish-crocodile syndrome’: fish-allergic people could also be liable to critical allergic reactions upon consumption of crocodilian meat attributable to them being extremely reactive to crocodile parvalbumin,” he stated.
“This typically innocent protein is now the very first reptile allergen registered with the World Well being Organisation.”
