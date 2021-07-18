Somy Ali Is Not In Touch With Salman Khan, Talks To Suniel Shetty

Mumbai. Discussions of former actress Somi Ali and Salman Khan’s affair can still be heard in the corridors of the industry. Reports claim that the two were in a relationship for 8 years. In a recent interview, Somi Ali has said that she is not in touch with Salman for almost 5 years. She says that she doesn’t know how many girlfriends she had after she left Salman in December 1999.

‘Didn’t talk to Salman in 5 years’

In a conversation with ETimes, Somi Ali answered questions about her first film with Salman and his association with him now. Somi said, ‘I haven’t spoken to Salman in 5 years. I think it’s healthy to move on. I went ahead and they too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left him in December 1999. I would like to call him all the best. I know his NGO is doing a wonderful job and I am proud of Being Human Foundation. Mentally, it is good for me to be in touch with him. It’s nice to know they are in a good place and happy. That’s what I care about them. Significantly, in another interview, Somi had said that they have moved on. It’s been 20 years since I broke up with Salman. They cheated on me and I left them.

Suniel Shetty and Zeenat Aman are in touch

In the conversation, Somi told that in her career she worked with actors like Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan and Om Puri. She considers it fortunate that she has acted in 10 feature films. Somi says Mithun and Sunil are the best and kindest people. I will always have a dear place in my heart for him. As far as staying in touch with the people I have worked with is concerned, I keep in touch with Suniel Shetty through WhatsApp. I am also very close to Zeenat Aman. Because she lives in front of my house and also used to visit Salman’s house.

The first film with Salman could not start

In this interview, Somi also mentioned about the film in which she was going to make her acting debut with Salman Khan. Somi said, ‘Salman had just started his production house at that time and he was looking for a lead actress for the film named ‘Buland’. We went to Kathmandu for the shoot. Unfortunately, at that time I was very young and new to the industry. There was some problem with the producer and the film was shelved.