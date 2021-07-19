Somy Ali On Relationship With Salman Khan- it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him | Somy Ali again targeted Salman Khan, said- ‘It is good for my health not to talk to him’

New Delhi: Somy Ali has earned a lot of name in his short film career. He got a chance to make headlines less than films and more than his relationship. The actress keeps talking about Salman’s relationship every day. Once again Somi has expressed her old pain in the interview.

The breakup happened in 1999

Somy Ali had revealed in a special conversation with the media that Dabang Khan had cheated on him and this became the reason for their separation. Let us tell you that Somi Ali Khan came to Mumbai at the age of 16 with the desire to make a career in Bollywood as well as marry her crush Salman Khan. He was lucky that he also got Salman Khan as a boyfriend, but in the year 1999, their relationship ended.

‘Not in touch for five years’

In a special conversation with Times of India, Somy Ali talked about his personal life as well as whether he has a relationship with Salman Khan now or not. Somi said, ‘I have not been in touch with Salman for the last five years. I believe that it is good to move forward in your life. I have progressed in my life and I think Salman has also moved ahead in his life. I do not know how many girlfriends became in his life after my departure in 1999, just I wish him the best of luck.

‘Elevated canned’

Somy Ali told in a special conversation that Salman started his home production with this film and during that time he was looking for an actress for his film ‘Buland’. Somi said that she had gone to Kathmandu to shoot for that film, but unfortunately she was young at that time and she was new in the film world. Due to some issues with the producers, the shooting was stopped. She said though I would say that this was a means for me and Salman’s relationship.

‘Not being in touch with them is good for health’

Somy Ali said that not being in touch with Salman is good for his health. He said, ‘I know Salman Khan works for his own NGO and I am proud of that. But psychologically not being in touch with him is good for my health. I care about him and I am happy to know that he is in a good place in life and very happy.

Also read- Vanraj told Kavya a ‘blood drinker’, will not be able to stop laughing watching the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to