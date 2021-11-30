Son kept circling the hospitals with sick father, did not get treatment; RLD said by sharing audio – this is a sample of Babaji’s health facilities

In the audio, the man is talking about eating stumbling blocks for the treatment of his father. While sharing this audio, RLD has taunted the health systems of UP.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been patting his government on the back of his government many times from a public forum, claiming that there is no dearth of health facilities in the state. The BJP government is providing better facilities to the citizens, but the ground reality seems far from it.

Actually the audio of a person from UP is becoming increasingly viral. In which he is talking about eating stumbling blocks for the treatment of his father. Sharing this audio, Rashtriya Lok Dal has targeted the Yogi government. RLD has taken a dig at the health systems of UP by sharing this audio from its official Twitter account.

RLD tweeted and said- “Baba ji’s best example of the best health system, the forced public calls on the Chief Minister’s immediate helpline for help and the answer is given as follows. The patients keep on suffering and the BJP keeps trying to suppress their voice by beating the drum of false propaganda”.

In the viral audio, a person can be heard pleading for treatment while talking to the helpline number. The person is saying- my name is Subhash Chandra Gupta sir, and my father’s health is bad. I am a resident of district Sitapur. My father was admitted in Sitapur Hospital for three days, he has referred to Lucknow Medical College. The medical college referred him to Lohia by writing no bed. When we reached Lohia, it is being told that there are no beds here too, take them. So I want to know whether this arrangement for health has been done”.

The caller is also claiming to be a BJP worker. After this the person talking to the helpline asked to tell a different story, not talking about action or help. He said – immediate help will not be available. Like there are sanitation workers…or there are ward boys etc…meet the employees. There is no one to know in the hospital. You have to make the knower. Ok”.

After this audio surfaced, social media users including the opposition can be seen targeting the Yogi government.