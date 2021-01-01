Son kills gay father: Son arrests gay father

A man has killed his father in Khatauli area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. It is said that the boy was angry with his father for having an affair with another man. He took such a big step when he saw the condemnation of the family in the village and in the community. Police arrested him and sent him to jail.

Accused Sumit Kumar said on Sunday that his father had a homosexual relationship with another man, which was bringing the family into disrepute, police said. So he stabbed his father. The accused also told police that his father, with whom he had an affair, wanted to share in his wealth.



The accused lodged an FIR against 3 persons

The bodies were found in a sugarcane field on August 18, police said. Subsequently, the deceased’s son had lodged an FIR against three persons for showing cunning. The needle of suspicion of the police went to the boy during the investigation. When the police interrogated him, he broke down and revealed the truth. He said he was fed up with his father’s actions and took his own life.