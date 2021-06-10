Son of Bo Schembechler Says He Was Abused by Michigan Team Doctor



Decades of public silence about Anderson followed. Schembechler said he chose to come forward now because it would be “irresponsible” not to disclose what happened.

“I thought I could make an impact and make a change and help make sure that never happens again,” Schembechler said. “I have always been proactive and ready to get involved in helping others.

In a statement Thursday, Michigan President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents said, “Our sympathy for all of Anderson’s victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward.” Officials added that they were “committed to resolving their claims and continuing the court-guided confidential mediation process.”

Recent and substantial investigations into Anderson’s behavior began in 2018, when a member of the 1970s wrestling team wrote to the Michigan athletic director and accused Anderson of wrongdoing. The letter led to a police investigation and in February 2020, the university announced that “several people” had filed complaints against Anderson.

The university’s announcement and request for further information led to many new complaints about the doctor and ultimately the report released last month. In it, a law firm hired by the university said Anderson had engaged in a “wide range” of misconduct and that Michigan officials had taken no action against him despite “reports. credible “.

“He continued to provide medical services to student-athletes and other patients – and to engage in sexual misconduct with many of them – for the rest of his career,” the report says. Investigators believe Anderson victimized hundreds of people during his tenure, while often working in a building named after Bo Schembechler.

The report describes some instances in which student-athletes brought concerns to Bo Schembechler about Anderson, who retired in 2003, with one recalling that the coach responded with a simple warning: you. “