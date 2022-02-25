Son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, other American basketball players flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion



Michael Stockton, former son NBA Hall of Fame and Utah Jazz Legendary John Stockton returned to the United States from Ukraine last week amid fears of a pending Russian aggression, a report said.

The 32-year-old American basketball player was in his first season with the Kiev-based Ukrainian basketball Super League team BudiVelnik. Said his agent USA Today Sports He left the country last week on Wednesday to return to his home in Spokane, Washington.

Fellow Archie Goodwin, who played Kentucky Wild Cat Before being selected by Oklahoma City Thunder Russia, ranked 29th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, left the country just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

His agent, Eric Fleischer, told the outlet that the team had told players that “everything is going well”, but the game abroad shows that when tensions are created, it is better to leave.

“The team keeps saying, ‘Everything is fine, everything will be fine,'” he said. “When there was a conflict after going through similar situations in Ukraine and Israel in the past, there was a timeliness and build-up and it was clear to me that it was time to leave. The more knowledge you have, the easier it will be” which is real and practical. Not to find out. I said to Archie, ‘Now it’s time to leave.’

NBA Insider Keith Smith Approximate About 40 American basketball players have played in Ukraine this year. An agent told him Wednesday that they had “violated the agreement, but that we had evacuated people.”

The sports world has been significantly affected by Russia’s widespread invasion of Ukraine. UEFA Hosts of the Champions League final set to be held on May 28 have been snatched from Russia and Formula One have dropped out of this season’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.