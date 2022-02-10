Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police



NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

The son of a member of Congress was arrested Wednesday following an altercation at a Florida restaurant, police said.

Carlos J. Gimenez, son of US Rep. Carlos Gimenez, was taken into custody after police said he slapped Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s Steakhouse located in Coral Gables, the Miami Herald reported.

The Miami commissioner released a statement after the alleged incident where he described Gimenez, a lawyer and lobbyist, as “cowardly,” suggesting he was intoxicated and called the alleged slap “more [of a] flick of the wrist. “

REP. CARLOS GIMÉNEZ: HARRIS ‘FAILED LEADERSHIP – BORDER CRISIS CAN’T BE LAUGHED OFF

“It was more flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence, “he said.

Statement on today:

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence. “ – Alex Diaz de la Portilla (@alexDLPmiami) February 10, 2022

Gimenez was charged with a single count of simple batteries, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said during a press conference that evening.

REP. CARLOS GIMÉNEZ: CUBA PROTESTS – BIDEN MUST CONDEMN COMMUNIST REGIME, STAND WITH FREEDOM FIGHTERS

After the alleged incident, the commissioner’s Sergeant-At-Arms held Gimenez until Coral Gables police arrived, the police chief said.

There were no details provided on what caused the alleged action, other than the two men had a conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was some kind of conversation and a slap,” said Hudak. “The incident was unremarkable. But because of who everybody is, we decided to let you know what’s happening.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Republican, was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2020 when he defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.