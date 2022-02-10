World

Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police
Written by admin
Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police

Son of Rep. Carlos Gimenez arrested after altercation with Miami commissioner: police

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

The son of a member of Congress was arrested Wednesday following an altercation at a Florida restaurant, police said.

Carlos J. Gimenez, son of US Rep. Carlos Gimenez, was taken into custody after police said he slapped Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla at Morton’s Steakhouse located in Coral Gables, the Miami Herald reported.

The Miami commissioner released a statement after the alleged incident where he described Gimenez, a lawyer and lobbyist, as “cowardly,” suggesting he was intoxicated and called the alleged slap “more [of a] flick of the wrist. “

REP. CARLOS GIMÉNEZ: HARRIS ‘FAILED LEADERSHIP – BORDER CRISIS CAN’T BE LAUGHED OFF

“It was more flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually, he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence, “he said.

Gimenez was charged with a single count of simple batteries, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said during a press conference that evening.

REP. CARLOS GIMÉNEZ: CUBA PROTESTS – BIDEN MUST CONDEMN COMMUNIST REGIME, STAND WITH FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Miami Commissioner Alex DÃaz de la Portilla speaks at Miami City Hall in 2021. (David Santiago / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Miami Commissioner Alex DÃaz de la Portilla speaks at Miami City Hall in 2021. (David Santiago / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
(David Santiago / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

READ Also  Members of Congress Urge Biden to Intervene at Rikers as de Blasio Plans Visit

After the alleged incident, the commissioner’s Sergeant-At-Arms held Gimenez until Coral Gables police arrived, the police chief said.

There were no details provided on what caused the alleged action, other than the two men had a conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was some kind of conversation and a slap,” said Hudak. “The incident was unremarkable. But because of who everybody is, we decided to let you know what’s happening.”

Florida Rep Gimenez on July 12, 2021.

Florida Rep Gimenez on July 12, 2021.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Republican, was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2020 when he defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.


#Son #Rep #Carlos #Gimenez #arrested #altercation #Miami #commissioner #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  President Joe Biden Plans Visit To NYC As Gun Violence Plagues City – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment