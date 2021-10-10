Son of Varun Gandhi: Attack of Varun Gandhi across Lakhimpur Kheri by Hindus versus Sikhs

Highlights Some people claim to be Hindus against Sikhs in the Lakhimpur Kheri case

MP Varun Gandhi attacked it

“Rumors are being spread, don’t scratch the wounds,” said Varun Gandhi

Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people were killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. The issue gained political momentum after the violence. Leaders of each party were trying to reach Lakhimpur. Now it is being said that after this incident, efforts are being made to convert Hindus and Sikhs. In such a situation, Varun Gandhi has said that this is a lie. MP Varun Gandhi has also expressed concern over the matter by tweeting.

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi was constantly targeting the BJP government on the issue of farmers. After the Lakhimpur incident, he became a fierce attacker on the BJP. The BJP expelled him and his mother Maneka Gandhi from the BJP’s national executive.

Varun Gandhi tweeted

Now Varun Gandhi has expressed concern by tweeting about the incident. “Efforts are being made to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Sikh war against Hindus. This is an immoral and false description. It is dangerous to spread such rumors and re-inflate the wounds that have been healing for a generation. We should not put political gain on top of national unity.

Some media outlets have claimed that Sikhs are against Hindus

In fact, there were reports in some media about the whole affair that an attempt was being made to enlighten the class in Lakhimpur Kheri. Leaders of different parties came and visited the families of the Sikhs. He also gave them sympathy. At the same time, the enlightened class community is upset about this.