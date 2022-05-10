Sonakshi Sinha engagement photo with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi Sinha engagement photo with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Mystery Man Zaheer Iqbal

According to reports, this mystery man is Zaheer Iqbal. Even before this many times the name of Zaheer Iqbal has been linked to the relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. There is also a special connection between Zaheer Iqbal, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Friendship between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

According to the information received, Salman Khan has become the reason for the beginning of friendship between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer Iqbal is new to the film industry. In the year 2014, he worked as an assistant director in Sohail Khan’s film Jai Ho.

zaheer iqbal statement

After this, he has also entered the world of acting as a hero in Notebook, Double XL. A few days ago, in an interview, Zaheer had said about his love life that I have been listening to all this for a long time. I don’t care about these. If you are thinking this then it will be fine. If it makes you happy to think that Sonakshi and I are together then it is a matter of happiness. If you’re sad thinking about it, I’m sorry, stop thinking about it.

Wrote by sharing his pictures with the mystery man

Sonakshi Sinha shared her pictures with the mystery man and wrote that it is a big day for me. One of my biggest dreams is about to come true. I can’t wait to share it with you all.