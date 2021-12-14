Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is all set to release! Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is all set to release!

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer much awaited Double XL, now after a long wait finally brings a good news as the shooting of this film is over. This slice of life social comedy film is directed by Satram Ramani. The film questions the long-standing bodyweight stereotype in society, which is portrayed in a very humorous manner.

The shooting of this film has been completed on a large scale in London and New Delhi. Double XL is a heartwarming story of two plus size women, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from the glitzy and glamorous world of New Delhi.

She is battling a society where a woman’s beauty and attractiveness depend on her size. Conceived by Mudassar Aziz, he himself leads all his writing departments. Sonakshi and Huma, who have often been trolled for their respective ‘sizes’, were apparently the first and best choice for this film.

Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal (who was last seen in Notebook) and Tamil cinema’s youth sensation Mahat Raghavendra marks his foray into Hindi cinema with this film. Double XL intends to bring out the stigmas like bullying and body shaming going on in the society in a very funny way. The film is set to release in the summer of 2022.

This project by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakao Films will be presented in association with Mudassar Aziz and T-Series Films. Double XL is a production of Wakao Films, Element3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Behl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.

