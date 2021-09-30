Sonakshi Sinha Mill Mahiya Video: Sonakshi Sinha’s New Song Mill Mahiya Released Watch BTS And Rehearsal Video: Sonakshi Sinha Rehearsed For ‘Mill Mahiya’ Song

Sonakshi Sinha is in the news for her new music video ‘Mil Mahiya’. Sonakshi’s dance rehearsal video on this song is circulating on social media. In this video, Sonakshi’s dance steps are stealing the hearts of the fans.

This latest video of Sonakshi in a dance rehearsal is circulating on the internet, in which she is seen giving tremendous steps.





Sonakshi Sinha has shared some video clips of the song on social media, in which she looks very attractive. It is sung and composed by Rashi Sood and choreographed by Chandni Srivastava.



Sonakshi Sinha’s song ‘Mil Mahiya’ has been released. Sonakshi looks very glamorous in this music video. Sonakshi and Rashi Sood’s song has been making waves on the internet since its release. This song is being described as a bird song.



Recently, Sonakshi has been in the spotlight due to her outside interview. In a conversation about Starkids, Sonakshi said in an interview that Star Kids has also lost many film projects. That said, it’s not that Star Kid hasn’t been thrown out of any project by anyone else. He admits that like outsiders, he also lost films many times and that is part of the job.

Sonakshi further said, ‘Forget my words. My father, who was not a Star Kid, lost his hand on many projects. It happens to every actor and it’s part of the job.