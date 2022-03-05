Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the rumors of marriage with Salman Khan the actress said this in anger

Sonakshi Sinha has recently termed the viral photo of Salman Khan and their wedding as a rumor and expressed her anger by commenting.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in the 2010 film Dabangg. The pairing of both in this film was well-liked by the audience. At the same time, a photo of Salman and Sonakshi is going viral on social media for the last few days, in which Salman is seen wearing a ring to Sonakshi. In this photo, Salman is wearing a white shirt and beige jacket and Sonakshi is seen wearing vermilion in a traditional red sari.

This photo of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha has been shared on an Instagram page named ‘Bollywood Tashan’. Due to this photo, the rumors of Salman and Sonakshi’s marriage started spreading rapidly on social media and everyone started feeling that both of them got married secretly.

Meanwhile, now the actress is furious over this viral photo. Commenting on this fake wedding photo, Sonakshi wrote, ‘Are you so stupid that you don’t see the difference between a real and a fake picture’.

This fake wedding photo of Sonakshi and Salman has been shared on different accounts on social media, in which it has been claimed that Salman and Sonakshi got married in Dubai. On hearing about Salman’s marriage, his fans became very happy and started congratulating him by commenting fiercely. At the same time, the actress has put an end to these rumours.

Let us tell you, the wedding photo of Salman and Sonakshi is actually the wedding photo of South Star Arya and Saisha. Sonakshi and Salman Khan have been shown by editing their wedding photo.

Talking about the work of Salman Khan, he is currently busy shooting for his film ‘Tiger 3’. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are also going to be seen with him in this film. Apart from this, he has also started shooting for the film ‘Kick 2’. On the other hand, if we talk about Sonakshi Sinha’s work, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Double XL’, in which Huma Qureshi is also going to work with her.


