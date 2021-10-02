Sonakshi Sinha Relationship Domineering: Sonakshi Sinha Revealed – 5 Years In Serious Relationship, If I Stay On Dad, I Would Be A Virgin
Serious relationship after 20 years
Sonakshi Sinha said she had a serious relationship at the age of 20. She said they had a relationship when she was in school but it wasn’t serious. When Sonakshi graduated, she broke up with her boyfriend at school. Their serious relationship happened much later.
The serious relationship lasted 5 years
Sonakshi Sinha said in an interview to ‘Bollywood Bubble’, ‘The relationship happened later. I think I should have been 21 or 22 when I had my first serious relationship. This relationship lasted a long time, maybe more than 5 years.
‘Lessons must be learned from every relationship’
Sonakshi further said, ‘It is important for you to learn something from your relationship and move on because each person is different, their personality is different. You want to find a man who can stand you up. I have learned many things. I was very young and you keep learning as you get older. Your experience changes you a lot.
‘… then I will be a virgin’
Sonakshi Sinha is confident that her parents will not be able to find a son for her. He said that if she left all this to her father, she would stay at home and remain a virgin. However, he also said that his mother kept asking him about marriage. Sonakshi said that her parents know that she will do it automatically when she is ready for marriage.
Sonakshi has appeared in these films
‘Dabangg’ with Salman Khan, after her debut in Bollywood, Sonakshi’s ‘Rowdy Rathod’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lutera’, ‘Bullet King’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Tewar’, ‘Akira’, ‘Kalank’, she ‘Khandani Shafakhana’ ‘,’ Dabangg 3 ‘,’ Mission Mars’. Sonakshi was recently seen in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now she will be seen in her next film ‘Kakuda’.
