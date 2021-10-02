Sonakshi Sinha Relationship Domineering: Sonakshi Sinha Revealed – 5 Years In Serious Relationship, If I Stay On Dad, I Would Be A Virgin

The serious relationship lasted 5 years Sonakshi Sinha said in an interview to ‘Bollywood Bubble’, ‘The relationship happened later. I think I should have been 21 or 22 when I had my first serious relationship. This relationship lasted a long time, maybe more than 5 years.

‘Lessons must be learned from every relationship’ Sonakshi further said, ‘It is important for you to learn something from your relationship and move on because each person is different, their personality is different. You want to find a man who can stand you up. I have learned many things. I was very young and you keep learning as you get older. Your experience changes you a lot.

‘… then I will be a virgin’ Sonakshi Sinha is confident that her parents will not be able to find a son for her. He said that if she left all this to her father, she would stay at home and remain a virgin. However, he also said that his mother kept asking him about marriage. Sonakshi said that her parents know that she will do it automatically when she is ready for marriage. READ Also Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy: Singer Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy

Sonakshi has appeared in these films ‘Dabangg’ with Salman Khan, after her debut in Bollywood, Sonakshi’s ‘Rowdy Rathod’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Lutera’, ‘Bullet King’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Tewar’, ‘Akira’, ‘Kalank’, she ‘Khandani Shafakhana’ ‘,’ Dabangg 3 ‘,’ Mission Mars’. Sonakshi was recently seen in the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now she will be seen in her next film ‘Kakuda’.

Bollywood celebrities are more talked about because of their relationships than their movies. The relationship of many heroines has come to light but no relationship of Sonakshi Sinha has come to light yet. Now Sonakshi Sinha has openly discussed her first serious relationship.