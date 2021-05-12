Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza on Monday talked about they’ve acquired the foremost jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

They took to social media to share the replace.

Sharing their footage whereas taking the shot, Deshmukh, 42, and D’Souza, 33, urged all people to return by vaccinated.

In a unusual methodology, comedian-actor Vir Das turned as soon as seen expressing happiness as he confirmed his dance strikes on ‘My Coronary coronary heart Will Disappear On’ from the 1997 Hollywood hit Astronomical, shortly after he bought his first dose.

“JAB we met,” the 41-year-worn captioned the clip.

Supreme month, the Maharashtra authorities introduced its decision to launch the COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age neighborhood.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a steep drop in current coronavirus circumstances at 1,794, the bottom single-day rely in practically about two months, whereas 74 victims succumbed to the an an infection, in response to Brihanmumbai Municipal Company’s (BMC) up so far information.

