Sonakshi Sinha salutes women power, recited poetry for the brave women of 1971 war! Sonakshi Sinha salutes women power, recited poetry for the brave women of 1971 war!

News oi-Salman Khan

Never seen this form of actress Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from being a fine actress, a great dancer, a beautiful painter, Sonakshi is also a good poet. Yes, soon Sonakshi’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India will be shown on Star Gold on 26th December at 8 PM. And Sonakshi saluted the courageous spirit of women power through a poem. At the same time, Sonakshi is very happy that such a big film of hers, which is an example of women’s empowerment, will be seen by people in their homes together with their families.

Sonakshi portrays the character of a spunky lady like Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in this film who led 300 women in making the airfield. Sonakshi is very happy that she got a chance to play a powerful woman.

Let us tell you that director Abhishek’s grandmother was also one of those 300 women and when Abhishek told this to Sonakshi, she was very inspired. Apart from this, there is a unique story behind Sonakshi’s Garbe dance in the film. What was fun for them to do but was not easy.

Yes, the song Ramo-Ramo is very beautiful and depicts the folk dance Garba, it took some time to perfect the song by coordinating with many dancers. And Sonakshi performed her best Garba dance performance in this song with full hard work and dedication which is very close to her heart.

The film Bhuj: The Pride of India is the story of 300 brave women Shaktis from a village in Bhuj, who put their lives on the line to prepare the runway in just three days, which was destroyed in the shelling of the airstrip from Pakistan. Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhalia.

It stars Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn played the role of a brave Air Force officer Vijay Karnik in this film who encouraged 300 women to repair the airstrip.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 17:15 [IST]