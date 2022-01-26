Sonakshi Sinha Shut Fans Mouth With An Epic Reply As He Asks Everyone Getting Married When Will You Be

Sonakshi Sinha gave such an answer to the fan on the question of marriage that she told the actress ‘rude’ while bewildered.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sonakshi Sinha has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dabangg’, after which she also appeared in many hit films. The actress is soon going to be seen in ‘Double XL’, but at the same time she is also constantly connected with her fans through social media. Recently, the actress started an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, in which she answered many questions of her fans. During this session, a fan also questioned him about his marriage.

Asking Sonakshi Sinha about her marriage, the fan wrote, “Ma’am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?” Giving a befitting reply to this question of the fan, Sonakshi Sinha stopped speaking to him. The actress wrote, “Everyone is also getting corona virus, so should I also get corona virus?”

Some of her fans did not like this style of Sonakshi Sinha at all. On this answer of the actress, a fan also called her ‘rude’. Expressing displeasure at the actress, the fan wrote, “You are replying in a very rude way.” In such a situation, later the actress also presented a clarification on her behalf.

Sonakshi Sinha, clarifying the reaction of the fans, wrote, “Actually I am not like that. It’s called being funny and using sarcasm to show off your sense of humour. Well, sometimes people don’t understand this and you are one of them.” Please tell that it was also being said about Sonakshi Sinha that she is dating Zaheer Iqbal.

Is the actress dating Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are often seen sharing photos with each other. However, the actor had told in an interview to Times of India that he and Sonakshi are only best friends. He said, “She is my best friend. We have been hanging out with each other for years. We are friends for a very long time. I don’t know where all these rumors are starting from.”