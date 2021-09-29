Sonakshi Sinha targets outsiders: Sonakshi Sinha targets outsiders say that Star Kids also lost movies

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is known for her outspokenness. Now he has answered frequently asked questions about Star Kids in filmmaking and has targeted outsiders.

Sonakshi said in an interview that Star Kids has also lost several film projects. That said, it’s not like any Star Kid has been thrown out of any project for any other reason. He admits he also missed the movie several times and that’s part of the job.



It happens to everyone

According to Sonakshi, such a discussion on Star Kid is useless as Star Kid has also been removed from the film. He is not going to cry with anyone like that. It happens to everyone, one just has to deal with it and that is life. There is no point in talking about spilled milk.

The father also lost hands in several projects

Sonakshi further said, ‘Forget my words. My father, who was not a Star Kid, lost his hand on many projects. It happens to every actor and it’s part of the job. This is not something unheard of or new. Like I said, it’s part of the job and you move on with your life, work hard and keep it going. ‘

Sonakshi is set to make her digital debut

Let me tell you, Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Salman Khan vs. Dabangg. The film became a superhit. She later appeared in films like ‘Rowdy Rathod’, ‘Lutera’, ‘R Rajkumar’, ‘Force 2’ and ‘Ittefaq’. She was recently seen in the patriotic film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now she is all set to make her digital debut in a film directed by Rima Kagati and Ruchika Oberoi.