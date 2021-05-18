Sonali Phogat trolled, Kangana Ranaut recovers from COIVD-19, Fast & Furious 9 plays on the Burj Khalifa





As one other day fades into the night time sky, it is time to look again at the largest newsmakers in the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information at this time. From Sonali Phogat being trolled for the BTS video of her upcoming music, Afeem, and Kangana Ranaut’s weird message after recovering from COIVD-19 to Fast & Furious 9 enjoying on the Burj Khalifa, Aanand L. Rai’s response to Dhanush’s Karnan and Gurmeet Choudhary turning into a real-life hero for IAS officers – Bollywood, TV, Hollywood and the South all grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information at this time. Additionally Learn – SHOCKING! After watching Dhanush’s Karnan, his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai feels he is now not an actor

So, with out additional ado, listed below are the leisure newsmakers of 18th April 2021:

Sonali Phogat trolled for the BTS video of her upcoming music, Afeem

After taking part in Bigg Boss 14, TikTok star Sonali Phogat has undergone a drastic bodily transformation. She’s additionally making each effort to stability her political and showbiz profession, and is at the moment gearing up for the launch of her upcoming music video, Afeem. Additionally Learn – Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai ropes in THIS mega music composer from the South for his subsequent film, and it isn’t AR Rahman?

BTS video of Sonali Phogat's Afeem music goes viral for all the WRONG REASONS; ex-Bigg Boss contestant will get BRUTALLY TROLLED

Kangana Ranaut’s weird message after recovering from COIVD-19

Kangana Ranaut has lastly examined unfavourable for coronavirus, and took to social media to share the joyous information along with her followers. Nonetheless, the Thalivi actress has additionally expressed how she has been suggested to not remark something in opposition to COVID-19.

Kangana Ranaut needs to inform the world how she beat COVID-19, however is concered about 'DISRESPECTING the virus and offending its FANS'

Fast & Furious 9 plays on the Burj Khalifa

Including to the pleasure and anticipation amongst followers, the makers of Fast & Furious 9 shared two movies, chronicling the launch dates of the film throughout the world and one other of the franchise’s journey, titled ‘The Originals’, from 2001 to 2021. Taking place reminiscence lane, the clip works wonders making the viewers nostalgic and getting ready them for the upcoming movie.

Fast & Furious 9 makers pull out an INSANE SURPRISE for followers, and it has a Burj Khalifa join – WATCH VIDEO

Aanand L. Rai’s response to Dhanush’s Karnan

Karnan has lastly made its method to Amazon Prime, giving the remainder of the nation the alternative to observe it because it could not launch in theatres outdoors South markets because of lockdown hitting a number of territories beforehand. Whereas a number of famous Bollywood personalities are praising it, Aanand L. Rai’s phrases for his Atrangi Re actor, Dhanush, stand out amongst them.

SHOCKING! After watching Dhanush's Karnan, his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai feels he is now not an actor

Gurmeet Choudhary turns into a real-life hero for IAS officers

Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been applauded for his COVID-19 aid efforts pushed the envelope additional as he has now spearheaded a singular initiative that has made him a hero to scores of future IAS officers throughout the nation.

WOW! Gurmeet Choudhary turns into a real-life hero for THESE IAS officers – here is how

